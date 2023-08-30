Here is a list of South Georgia schools reporting they will be closed Thursday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.
Valdosta City Schools.
Lowndes County Schools.
Valwood School.
Georgia Christian School.
Scintilla Charter Academy.
St. John Catholic School.
Open Bible Christian School.
Berrien County School System.
Brooks County Schools.
Cook County Schools.
Echols County Schools – closed Thursday and Friday.
Lanier County Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.