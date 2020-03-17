VALDOSTA – South Georgia Regional Library has closed all of its branches in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to library officials.
Library branches closed 5 p.m. Tuesday and plan to remain closed Wednesday, March 18, through March 31, according to library officials.
South Georgia Regional Library has seven satellite libraries that includes branches in Valdosta, Hahira, Lake Park, Lanier County, Echols County and the new art library at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. All branches are closed through March, according to the library website.
