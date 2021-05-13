VALDOSTA – A virtual town hall Thursday, May 13, will focus on leadership of South Georgia Pride and the challenges the organization faces, according to organizers.
The town hall will take place at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
South Georgia Pride is hosting a call for leadership and volunteers; Richard Willis, interim executive director, said the organization "won't survive" without these positions being filled.
"South Georgia Pride is a small nonprofit, operating solely off volunteers and donations," he said. "With the pandemic, donations dropped and in-person events were out of the question. A lot of work goes into Pride and with more leadership in Pride comes a more balanced workload on everyone."
The organization represents and supports the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
Willis added leadership is more essential now as creative ideas, experience and skills are necessary to further the evolvement of South Georgia Pride in recent times.
To join the town hall, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85452078492. Guests can also call in at +13017158592,,85452078492# US.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.