VALDOSTA – Unity Park lived up to its name this past Saturday as the inaugural South Georgia Gospel Music Festival brought together a lineup of talented performers celebrating the rich heritage of gospel music.
The festival, organized by VocalFlo Entertainment, observed African American Music Appreciation Month and honored gospel music within the Black community.
According to Kimberly Grisson-Dixon of VocalFlo Entertainment, African American Music Appreciation Month has been observed in the United States since 1979. The festival is a dedicated time to recognize and appreciate the contributions of African-American musicians, composers, singers and songwriters to American culture.
“June is Black Music Month, so we wanted to have a festival that celebrates that. Gospel has deep roots in the Black community. Gospel music is one of the earliest African-American music forms in the U.S. that highlighted gospel themes and Black Christian values, so we wanted to bring that to Valdosta. We’re hoping to make this an annual thing,” she said.
“The South Georgia Gospel Music Festival is meant to be an uplifting and soulful experience, featuring four hours of gospel music from various talented performers. The lineup includes 12 acts from cities spanning South Carolina to Florida, so that’s a diverse range of musical styles and expressions.”
In addition to the live performances, the festival featured DJ Chill Will spinning the latest gospel hits, creating an energetic atmosphere.
Another highlight of the festival was the silent auction, held to raise funds for men’s mental health initiatives through the local nonprofit organization, Mental Wealth Center.
