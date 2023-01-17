VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Entertainers will meet 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
SGE is led by local musicians Lloyd Carter (Lloyd Carter Band) and Aaron Strickland (Naturally Southern) and meets on the second Tuesday of each month (unless otherwise noted) at the Turner Center for the Arts, organizers said in a statement.
The group brings musicians of all ages and experience levels together to "discuss key industry issues, regional opportunities available and ways to support one another," organizers said.
Guest speaker Aaron Cheney with Warmoth Guitar Parts, a resident of Seattle, will talk about his company and what it’s like being a musician on the West Coast.
Warmoth Guitar Parts builds custom bodies and necks for electric guitars, mostly Fender replacement parts. Founded in 1980 in Puyallup, Wash., by Ken Warmoth, Warmoth Guitar Parts grew out of the ashes of Boogie Bodies, which was co-founded by Ken’s father, Paul.
"Now, just as then, every component right down to the truss rods is manufactured in-house," organizers said.
It has also built custom parts for some of the most recognizable guitar and bass players in the world, including Edward Van Halen, Billy Sheehan, Joe Walsh, Chris Shifflet, Billy Gibbons, Joe Perry, Rivers Cuomo, Dweezil Zappa, and hundreds more, organizers said.
SGE is for entertainers only. It is not a public event; however, the results of the network are expected to have a positive regional impact.
For more information, visit www.turnercenter.org, contact Carter at lloydcarter@rocketmail.com, or contact Strickland at haaronstrickland@outlook.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.