VALDOSTA – The world is blossoming into colors for springtime and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Art’s 36th annual Spring Into Art gala was no exception.
Hundreds of arts patrons gathered around the galleries Monday to admire the most inclusive exhibit in South Georgia, featuring 350 works by 192 artists in a variety of mediums such as paintings, ceramics and photography.
Bill Shenton, Turner Center curator, has been arranging and mounting Spring Into Art for 14 years and said he appreciates the talent that several of the new artists brought this year.
State Sen. Russ Goodman, District 8, was one of the attendees of the gala. He gave a brief presentation on the state’s support for the Turner Center’s newest endeavors, the Children’s Imagination Station and the new media shop.
Sementha Mathews, Turner Center executive director, said Gov. Brian Kemp had signed $1 million into the budget to help with the projects and Goodman said he hopes this will further strengthen the local art community.
“We got it in the budget on the Senate side but it stayed in the budget on the House side. and that’s because of my friends here. and that’s one of the things about South Georgia. It’s amazing what we can accomplish when we’re all pulling on the road in the same direction. Right? and I’m just excited about what this is going to mean to us and our young people. and there’s a quote that I wanted to read,” Goodman said. “It’s actually one of my favorite quotes. and I couldn’t even pick out a Pablo Picasso painting but this quote is attributed to him and I love it. It says ‘Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.’ Isn’t that true? I think it fits here for tonight.”
Judges selected 13 first-, second- and third-place finishers, 10 honorable mentions and a total of $6,000 in prizes.
2023 AWARDS
Best in Show: Kat Chudy, Tallahassee, FL, “Anxiety Suit”
Painting
First place: Ramiro Santillan, Valdosta, “Suburban Visitor”
Second place: Logan Dotson, Gainesville, Fla., “Across the Street”
Third place: Harry Ally, Valdosta, “Seated Figure with Shape #3”
Drawing/ Printmaking / Mixed Media
First place: Taylor Gray, Valdosta, “Thirty Minute Shower”
Second place: Christine Flanagan, Live Oak, Fla., “City Drug”
Third place: Eli Rainwater, Valdosta, “Tailgate Breakfast”
Photography/
Digital Arts
First place: Zane Ally, Valdosta, “Untitled I”
Second place: Mike Tanner, “Path on the River”
Third place: Amanda Yates, Thomasville, “Hanging Out When It’s Past Time to Go”
Sculpture / Ceramics / Jewelry / Crafts
First place: Amber Moore, Moultrie, “In Conversation”
Second place: Barbara Balzer, Tallahassee, Fla., “Van Gogh Never Owned a Dog”
Third place: Julie Barnes Smith, Valdosta, “Container Garden”
Honorable Mention
Suzanne Ally, Valdosta, “Angels and Other Fallen Objects #2”
Jennifer Clinard, Tallahassee, Fla, “Fog on the Ecofina River”
Harvie Ann Cox, Moultrie, “Looking at Life Through Rose Colored Glasses”
Yazmyne Franklin, Valdosta,“Alaska Mountaintop”
Taylor Gray, Valdosta, “Renewal”
Pong Holton, Douglas, “Up Root”
D. Arthur McBride, Havana, Fla., “Avyanna”
Coby Rice, Ray City, “Visiting the Old Home Place”
Dave Richards, Valdosta, “Rough Around the Edges”
Lance Wilkes, Valdosta, “1966 Ford Bronco“
Spring Into Art is also a popular market for art, with about a sixth of the featured pieces selling last year.
Spring Into Art runs, free for public viewing, April 11 through June 7.
For more information, visit www.turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.