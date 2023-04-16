Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.