VALDOSTA – Getting nearly 60 youngsters to work together, sing together, act like they are in love with one another and present one of the world's most beloved musicals right before the summer break could arguably be a few of Ashley Grover's favorite things.
But it's no drama, just part of the job for the director/choreographer of South Georgia Drama Kidz production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music" playing this weekend.
"We're ready," Grover said Thursday afternoon. Performances are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
The 57-member cast ranges in ages from 6 to 17 years old. A 14-year-old and 15-year-old play the lead roles of Maria and the Captain, Grover said.
She said six youngsters are also working as part of the backstage crew this production.
South Georgia Drama Kidz, known until recently as Drama Kids Theatre Guild, formed a few years ago. The Valdosta-based theatre troupe has performed shows such as “Willie Wonka,” "Mary Poppins" and "Oliver!"
Drama Kidz is performing an abbreviated version of "The Sound of Music," a youth edition, Grover said.
Essentially, the story revolves around Maria, who has left a convent in Austria to become governess to a widowed naval officer’s brood of talented children, with the rise of the Nazis and World War II as the backdrop. The musical was based on the memoir of Maria von Trapp.
"It's more simplified than the movie," Grover said, adding the "big classic songs" are still included. Songs such as "My Favorite Things," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "Do-Re-Mi," etc.
THE CAST: Anne Wardwell, Taylor DeLoach, Audrey Thompson, Baxa Campbell, Valerie Torres, Maelee Baltrus, Megan Raabe, Shelby Steel, Abby Jo Hamblin, Madison Garcia/Smith, Olivia Fowler, Ryleigh Matthews, Brookelynn Repsher, Austin Gilbert, Brielle Gilbert, Melany Jackson, Claire Wolfe, Gemma Bonura, Noelle Butler, Elizabeth Foster, Naomi Harp, Mackenzi Cole, Emmett Hamblin, Garrett McCracken, Grace McCracken, Jayden Gilbert, Evan Slone, Audrey Fosdick, Brantley Biles, Amelea DeCoudres, Esther Miller, Charlotte Foster, Noah DeVine, Chris Litster, Reese Dorminey, Avera Graves, Dakota Shaw, Heidi Hamblin, Lily Matthews, Rachael Ancor, Rebecca Turner, Rosemary McGee, Genevieve Paylo, Kinsley Brock, Jacob Litster, Brody Mowatt, Gunner Smith, Jeremy Litster, Josie Mayne, Lexie Fosdick, Millie Wolfe, Corynn Hyder, Emma Matthews, Jayne Akins, Lily Grace Appelt, Madelyn Burk.
South Georgia Drama Kidz production of "The Sound of Music" plays 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and 3 p.m. Sunday May 28, Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard. More information: Visit southgeorgiadramakidz.com
