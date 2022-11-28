VALDOSTA – McKey Park was full, but instead of firing up the grill, taking a Sunday stroll or practicing their serve on the tennis courts, the crowd was about to march to their vote.
Early voting in the general election runoff started this week in Lowndes County, and the community is already mobilizing efforts to maintain voter engagement.
Souls to the Polls, a longstanding tradition in which faith-based communities hold rallies to encourage their fellow congregants to vote, embarked on a short walk from the park to the Board of Elections office on the first day of early voting as a show of support of the democratic process in the runoffs.
Among attendees for the rally was State Rep. District 177 Dexter Sharper, who said while most offices had already been decided, the election cycle is not over yet, and Valdosta residents need to “make their voices” heard by voting.
“Get out and exercise your right to vote. I hope everyone comes out this week for early voting. We had a great turnout today, and I hope we can keep that momentum,” he said.
Deb Cox, elections supervisor, reported that about 2,142 voters showed up for the first day of early runoff voting Nov. 27 but she expects a drop until Friday.
“We always have lines and a big turnout the first day of early voting, the last day of early voting, and of course, it picks up again on actual Election Day.
It always trickles down in the middle of the week. No lines so far today,” she said.
Valdosta City Council District 3 candidates Thomas McIntyre and Dr. Mattie Blake are on the ballot for District 3 residents.
No candidate reached the 50% plus one vote requirement to win the seat, meaning the top two candidates have to face off for the final vote.
Voters still have the opportunity to decide a statewide seat, as the high-profile U.S. Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker has also gone to a runoff.
Early voting is scheduled to continue 7 a.m.-7 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 2, at the Lowndes County Board of Elections, 2808 N. Oak St.
On Dec. 6, registered voters may vote in an assigned precinct from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. To find an assigned precinct, go to: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov.
For more information, contact the Lowndes County Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850; or e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.