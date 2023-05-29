VALDOSTA — Sonic Drive-In donated $300 to Valdosta City Schools teachers for Teach Appreciation Month.
In honor of May’s Teacher Appreciation Month, Sonic Drive-In’s Sonic Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, which is a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
“As a part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation matched 50% of each donation made to all teacher requests,” Sonic representatives said in a statement.
Sonic helped fund nearly 15,300 projects from teachers and schools across the country including six teachers in Valdosta, who received a combined donation of $303.
City teachers receiving funding:
– Cheryl Hutcherson at Pinevale Elementary School for the project “A Passport to Countless Adventures” for Grades PreK-2.
– Tameka Stewart at Pinevale Elementary School for the project “Keep It Clean!” and “Oh, The Places You’ll Go – Graduation Gifts” for Grades 3-5.
– Zakiyyah Bell at Pinevale Elementary School for the project “Kindergarten Graduation” for Grades PreK-2.
– Priscilla Pina at Pinevale Elementary School for the project “Pressing On!” for Grades 3-5.
– Holly Penland at Sallas Mahone Elementary School for the project “Waste Not, Want Not, Let’s Save Paper!” and “See You in Second, Firsties!” for Grades PreK-2.
Brenda Gaddy at W.G. Nunn Elementary School for the project “Pencil Pouches Please! Smiles!” for Grades PreK-2.
Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer of SONIC, said in a statement, “SONIC is invested in supporting the local communities served by our more than 3,500 locations, and we’re proud of the impact we’ve made over the past 14 years through Limeades for Learning.”
