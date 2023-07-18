VALDOSTA — Bridge 11 hosts an ice cream social to learn more about foster care and support a back to school supplies drive.
“This event aims to bring the community together while raising awareness about foster care and giving away essential school supplies for children in need,” organizers said in a statement.
The ice cream social is scheduled for 12:30-3 p.m., Aug. 12, at Camp Rock of Georgia, 4407 Rocky Ford Road.
“Families, friends, and community members of all ages are invited to join us for a fun-filled day of ice cream treats, entertainment and engaging activities,” organizers said, adding the event offers “a chance to learn more about the challenges faced by foster children and how we can make a positive impact in their lives.”
Participants will have the chance to interact with foster care experts, representatives from local foster care agencies and volunteers “who are passionate about improving the lives of children in foster care,” organizers said. “These experts will provide valuable insights into the foster care system, answer questions and share stories that shed light on the experiences of foster children.”
Organizers are seeking donations of new school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, calculators and other essential items that will equip foster children with the tools they need to succeed academically. All donated supplies will be distributed to children during the event.
For more information, contact Michael Conger, public relations specialist, (912) 850-6710 or Michael@camprockga.com.
