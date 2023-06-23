VALDOSTA — "The Reformation Project," a documentary addressing social issues in the criminal justice system, will premiere 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Valdosta Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard.
"The Reformation Project" is a collaborative effort between producers Steven Heddon of Fusion Creative Marketing and Angela Ward of The Game Changers, as well as The One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Georgia Power Company and the Greater Valdosta United Way.
According to Heddon, the film delves into the history of the criminal justice system and the hardships experienced by incarcerated individuals and their families and examines the impact of the closure of state psychiatric hospitals in Georgia, which has led to a rise in the incarceration of individuals with mental illness.
The documentary features insightful perspectives from law enforcement, the courts, corrections officials and individuals who have been previously incarcerated, he said.
Following the screening, a panel discussion will take place, featuring guests such as Joe Brownlee from Georgia Power, Dr. Demetria Hill, a mental health counselor, Laval Castleberry, a formerly incarcerated individual, and Heddon and Ward. They will “engage in a comprehensive conversation” about the issues raised in the documentary, he said.
The premiere of "The Reformation Project" is open to the public, and attendees can expect a one-hour runtime for the film.
