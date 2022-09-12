VALDOSTA — Lowndes High students Alexander Johnson, Steven Ruepp and Rylen Mercer completed their private pilot license at Troy University this summer.
Troy University and the U.S. Air Force partnered to host one of several Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Flight Academies in the country.
With more than 2,000 applicants from across the country, the program only selected 200 and eight of the students attend Lowndes High.
Johnson and Ruepp, seniors at LHS, said the experience prepared them for a career in aviation and the Air Force.
The flight academy participants are housed on Troy’s campus and the university supports them with meals, evening and weekend activities.
Lt. Col. Peter Dominics, senior aerospace instructor, said, “Lowndes High was the second highest school selected for the program. I am so proud of all of the cadets that were selected and their hard work to enter the program.”
A year prior to applying for the flight academy, cadets are required to take courses and complete training.
Ruepp shared a highlight from his experience, helping safely land one of his fellow pilots-in-training after the plane lost power.
“My only concern was that I have to make sure he lands safely. I hovered over the airport until I was able to safely guide him down” he said. “It was a great experience. I could see myself doing this everyday.”
Johnson said, “It really did not feel like work because it was fun. ... Living near the base, I always watched the planes fly over and I thought that would be cool to do one day.”
Johnson and Ruepp both have military parents and have been in AFJROTC since their freshman year of high school.
“Being apart of the ROTC program I have gained leadership, respect and built friendships,” Johnson said.
Ruepp added, “Following the footsteps of my older brother, I joined AFROTC to learn about leadership but I have gained an unexpected family.”
LHS AFJROTC has three students, Sanoi Burke, Ethan Mace and TreShuan Ojeda, who have completed their solo flights and are on the way to receiving their pilot licenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.