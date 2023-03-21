VALDOSTA – Linda Stikkel returns to directing with the Gingerbread Players of Theatre Guild Valdosta production of "Snow White."
The show presents familiar characters – though with different names (the dwarves have names such as Sarge and Snore) – in new circumstances.
During rehearsal earlier this week, Snow White, played by Mia-Rae Barajas, encounters a woman named Esmerelda, played by Harmony Cantu. Esmerelda tries crushing Snow White with a magical sash then saps her consciousness with a wicked hair comb.
And there is a poison apple, too.
Theatre Guild Valdosta show synopsis: "The wonderful world of the Brothers Grimm is brought to life in this delightful adaptation. All our old friends are here — the lovely Princess, the mischievous Dwarfs, the Prince, the Huntsman, the evil Queen. But don’t forget that poisonous apple waiting for our heroine. One of the most popular tales of all time that never fails to enchant and amaze all audiences, old and young alike."
In this adaptation by playwright Tim Kelly, "the scheming Queen transforms herself into various personalities like Esmerelda, the young gypsy, and withered Crone so horrible even the Queen herself is terrified," according to play notes.
June Bell, assistant show director, said "Snow White" features a mix of adults and children in the cast. That mix includes veteran Guild performers and new players.
THE CAST: Dot Gatchell, Kassandra Morris, Alijah Patterson, Mia-Rae Barajas, Riley Browning, Jonathan Montero, Esther Miller, Charles Ben Hawley, Kelly Uphold, Bryan Layton, Isabel Williams, Annabel Musgrove, Trey Brown, Piper Harvey, Harmony Cantu, Sandi Parrish, Olivia Barbour, Kenley Detweiler, Poppy Walker, Adyson Peterson, Andy Akers.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Linda Stikkel, director; June Bell, assistant director; Kamari Samuels, choreographer; Tasha Conrad, stage manager; Patti Robertson, producer; Kassandra Morris, lighting design; Dana Welch, Lynnette Kenworthy, Linda Stikkel, set design; Jeannie Gupton, showcase; Mary Ann Green, Pauline Player, Dana Welch, costumes; Lois Allbritton, June Bell, Beth Candelario, props; Marcus Barajas, lights; Sunny Lee, sound; Angelina Hanible, Dalton Bell, Bo Gatchell, Dana Welch, backstage crew.
Gingerbread Players of Theatre Guild Valdosta presents "Snow White," 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, March 24, 25; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26; 7:30 p.m., March 31, April 1; 2 p.m., April 2, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Call (229) 247-8243, or visit theatreguildvaldosta.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.