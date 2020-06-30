VALDOSTA – Attorneys suing the City of Valdosta and its police department in an excessive use of force case are now calling on the mayor to resign.
Mayor Scott James Matheson said the city has not discussed disciplining any of the officers involved in the incident, including the one who body slammed their client to the ground, breaking his wrist.
The mayor talked about his love for the police force and how news of the use of force incident has been difficult for him personally, comments that did not go over well with lawyers representing Antonio Smith, the man injured in the police encounter.
Nathaniel Haugabrook lead attorney in the law suit, and his law firm of Copeland, Haugabrook and Walker, called the mayor's comments "incomprehensible."
The law firm issued a statement, reading: “The mayor’s comments that the Smith case ‘has drained … me’ is obtuse and misleading. One must wonder why it has taken him more than five months to comment and offer an apology. The police violence perpetrated upon Mr. Smith happened February 2020 and his office received notice and a copy of the 11-minute video on March 23, 2020. His expression of love for the police force demonstrate he is not only tone deaf, but that he is also willing to sanction egregious misconduct against a citizen by those sworn to protect and serve."
The statement continued, "It is incomprehensible that the mayor did not address the underlying policy failure inherent in the Valdosta Police Department which permits this type of conduct. The fact that his comments are belated clearly demonstrate a lack of transparency and perhaps a lack of communication in city government. If he had prior knowledge and has just come forward, then he has failed the citizens of Valdosta. On the other hand, if he has only recently learned of the crime against Smith, he must move to immediately replace the chief.
"An apology by the mayor would be ill-timed, hollow and self-serving. Any justification for the actions of the transgressors, in light of the police body cam footage, would demonstrate a level of disingenuousness that should call into question the mayor’s ability to lead. If his comments are how he truly feels, perhaps he should resign.”
Haugabrook – who filed the federal lawsuit on Smith’s behalf Friday, June 19 – said while monetary compensation is being sought, the ultimate goal is to seek police reform to “make sure that this sort of occurrence does not happen again.”
He said the city has 60 days to file an answer to the complaint.
The Valdosta Daily Times attempted to contact City Attorney Tim Tanner and Matheson this week but received no response after repeated attempts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.