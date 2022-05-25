VALDOSTA – Catherine Mims Smith and William Long Whitesell were leading the race for superior court judge in the Southern Judicial Circuit Tuesday night but one of the district's five counties had reported no results as of early Wednesday morning.
Smith had 13,922 votes combined from Lowndes, Echols, Colquitt and Thomas counties, according to the Georgia Secretary of State website. Whitesell had a combined four-county total of 10,164 votes. Robert L. Moore Jr. garnered 5,804.
Brooks County had posted no results shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.
A candidate needs 50% plus one vote to win election. If the mandatory 50% plus one vote is not reached, the election goes to a runoff between the two candidates receiving enough votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.