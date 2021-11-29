VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta collaborated with Tifton, Adel and Hahira downtown communities for Small Business Saturday along Highway 41.
Each main street community gave passports to shoppers to get stamped as they shop. Completed passports were entered to win prizes.
Stylish, Southern, & Sassy and Cottonwood Market & Boutique were two of the locations that served “brunch bites” to shoppers and held special sales on clothes in Valdosta.
LaGina Dow and Bonnie Croft traveled from Live Oak, Florida, to shop in Downtown Valdosta.
“I called LaGina and told her that I saw Valdosta and Tifton were having deals for Small Business Saturday,” Croft said.
“We always come to Valdosta to shop especially around the holidays and today we decided to come downtown and see what they had going on,” Dow said.
Small Business Saturday gives the community an opportunity to come out and show small businesses that they appreciate their investment in the local economy, organizers said.
Erica Hill, Azalea Business Consultant, said helping small businesses has always been her passion.
Azalea Business Consultant sponsored a pop-up shop for small businesses to display their products and services.
The pop-up shop featured small business owners in the community that sell jewelry, skincare, sleepwear, accessories, snacks, etc.
The community filled Caribbean Delight for brunch and gathered at GUD Coffee Company, El Paso, Steel Magnolias and other local eateries across downtown to listen to live music Saturday afternoon.
