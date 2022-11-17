VALDOSTA – Sleeping Beauty wakes a little early this season.
Traditionally, the Valdosta School of Ballet presents the fundraising performance for Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance scholarships in mid-January but Brandi Roberts wanted to present the Princess Ballets series production as an early Christmas present for South Georgia, according to Valdosta School of Ballet.
In addition to the new date, the show will be performed in a new place. Instead of Mathis City Auditorium, it will be staged at the Valdosta Performing Arts Center, on the old Valdosta High School campus.
Roberts is the owner of Valdosta School of Ballet.
She has been committed for years to raising scholarship funds for VSU Theatre & Dance.
Years ago, Roberts led the annual production of “The Little Match Girl” to benefit VSU Theatre.
After several years hiatus, she returned with “Cinderella” to raise money for university scholarships in 2006.
Roberts and her Valdosta School of Ballet keep none of the proceeds. All of the money goes to VSU Theatre & Dance.
The Princess Ballets have included 11 productions of “Sleeping Beauty” and seven of “Cinderella.” “Sleeping Beauty” has become the most popular in the Princess Ballets series.
The Princess Ballets series has also been successful in raising funds for VSU Theatre & Dance scholarships. More than $125,000 and counting has been raised since its inception.
And is expected to earn more this weekend with “Sleeping Beauty,” the 18th Annual Princess Ballet.
Popularity is based on a mix of annual tradition and adding something new to make the show “sparkle” each year, Roberts has said in the past.
Changes allow the series to offer the traditional story with something new annually for regular audiences.
Taylor Bennett is Aurora, the Sleeping Beauty, this year.
Several dance scholarship students perform in the show, Roberts has said, adding her students learn the importance of giving back to the community.
Valdosta School of Ballet and Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance present “Sleeping Beauty,” 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Valdosta Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard.
More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit the website www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
