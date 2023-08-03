VALDOSTA – John Cooper doesn’t understand it.
Hearing in mid-spring that Skillet had already sold out its reserved seats for its August show at Wild Adventures, the band’s singer said he just doesn’t get it.
Considering the 2023 show is the 12th time that Skillet has ended the South Georgia park’s concert series.
“I will probably sound stupid saying this,” Cooper said in a phone interview with The Valdosta Daily Times. “I kind of don’t know why people keep wanting to come back year after year. I would love to know what it is – (Wild Adventures) is one of my favorite shows – but I would love to take that and do that everywhere in the country. Every single year, it’s always big.”
The Christian rock group is scheduled to play Saturday as the concluding show in the 2023 Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan.
“One of the bestselling rock bands of the 21st century, two-time Grammy Award-nominated, Pandora Billionaires Club members and multi-platinum quartet Skillet have reached remarkable popularity with their uplifting sound, energy and spirit,” according to a bio released by Wild Adventures. “The band’s music resounds throughout culture, landing syncs from WWE, Marvel, ESPN, MLB, NHL and NFL. They regularly sell out arenas worldwide, playing in over 26 countries and six continents and have earned acclaim from Billboard, USA Today, The New York Times and many more. Guests can expect to hear chart-topping hits including ‘Awake & Alive,’ ‘Hero’ and ‘Monster.’”
At the time of the interview, Cooper was wrapping a five-week tour of Germany, with a short break planned then more touring.
“I’m a very driven person,” he said. “... I do things that I hope people will enjoy but will also help people. ... Faith drives me. How can I help people grow in their faith? ... What can I do to help people make it one more day?”
He said he doesn’t try to preach but he’s honest about what drives and inspires him.
“I have to be authentic,” Cooper said. “If someone says, where did that song come from, I tell them about my faith because that’s who I am.”
Skillet is scheduled to play 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Wild Adventures Theme Park, Old Clyattville Road. More information: Visit wildadventures.com.
