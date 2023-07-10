VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta will host the Sixth Annual Back to School Community Block Party, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
The annual event returns this year to Drexel Park and is free to the community, organizers said in a statement.
More than 700 students and their families received free school supplies and participated in a day filled with activities, music, food and fun last year.
Anetra Riley, neighborhood development and community protection manager, said this opportunity provides a positive start for the school year and supports “parents who may need this opportunity for their children.”
“We are excited to provide this opportunity to our families within the city limits so that they have everything they need when school begins,” Riley said.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will provide free haircuts at the Woman’s Building, 1409 N. Patterson St.
For more information, contact (229) 259-3571.
