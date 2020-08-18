VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reports six positive cases of COVID-19 in the school system about three weeks prior to the first day of classes.
Although Valdosta City Schools' students will not return to face-to-face classes until Sept. 8, the system released its COVID-19 case numbers Tuesday.
The system provided data for July 17-29, which was prior to teachers returning to pre-planning, and for July 30 through Aug. 17, when pre-planning began.
Prior to the staff's return, there were five staff members with positive cases: two at central office, two at Sallas Mahone Elementary School and one at Valdosta High School. There were also a total of five quarantines.
Since returning July 30, there have been 32 total quarantines, 15 staff and 17 students, and six positive cases from both staff and students.
The positive cases included one staff member at Sallas Mahone Elementary School, one at S.L. Mason, one at W.G. Nunn and one at Valdosta Middle School.
Two Valdosta High School students also tested positive.
Valdosta City Schools has held several meetings throughout the summer as it prepares for the students' return to school and has addressed several safety precautions that will take place during the year in an attempt to minimize risk.
“We cannot eliminate COVID-19, but we can mitigate it,” Valdosta Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said during one of the forums held regarding reopening plans. “There is nothing we can put in place to stop it.”
As of the system's last board meeting, roughly 44% of its student population had signed up for virtual learning with the rest planning to return to face-to-face learning Sept. 8.
Once students return to classes, Valdosta City Schools administration plans to send out a weekly update on COVID cases and quarantines.
The Valdosta Board of Education will hold its next work session Aug. 25. The September regular meeting was moved from its original Sept. 8 date to Sept. 15 so it would not land on the first day of school.
All Valdosta City School meetings are live streamed on the system's Facebook page.
