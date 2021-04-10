VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added six COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,637 since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported in the county with the total remaining at 136. Sixty-five probable deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, also unchanged from Friday.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,685 antigen positive cases, which is one less than was reported Friday.
Hospitalizations remained unchanged Saturday, with the GDPH still reporting 361.
