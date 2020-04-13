VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added six confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the noon Monday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The increase raises the county total to 65 confirmed cases, per the report.
Two county residents have died from the coronavirus since the local outbreak began, according to the report.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 24 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:08 p.m. Monday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 17 COVID-19 patients and had 10 patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, per the report.
Five SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
This story was updated at 12:10 p.m. April 13.
