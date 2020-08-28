VALDOSTA — Six Lowndes County school students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the weekly update released Friday afternoon by the school system.
Out of 10,381 students, six students had a new positive COVID-19 status and 139 were quarantined for possible exposure, according to the Lowndes County Schools report.
The 10,381 total includes both face-to-face and virtual students as virtual students still participate in some face-to-face extracurriculars, such as sports and band, making it important to keep track of their status as well, according to school officials.
There were no new employee cases out of 1,390 employees. Thirteen employees are quarantined for possible exposure.
Updates do not identify which schools the students attend.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID 19 cases of faculty and students is .050% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .097%. The quarantine vs. positive cases reflects the school systems efforts to mitigate spread," according to the school system update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.