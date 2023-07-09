VALDOSTA — Sisters Dolly Neely and Eveline Stone recently visited Pruett Nursing Home to celebrate two combined holidays, Independence Day and early Christmas with residents.
Residents were presented gifts of hand-made neck scarves, American flags and artificial flower arrangements, organizers said in a statement.
Also, gifts of artificial flower arrangements were given to the nurses in appreciation for the work they do everyday for the residents.
Stone led the residents in singing two patriotic sons, “America” and “America the Beautiful.”
“Everyone seemed to enjoy the surprise occasion,” organizers said.
