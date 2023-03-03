VALDOSTA – The American Association of University Women, Valdosta Branch, hosts the 25th Annual Sister-to-Sister Middle School Girl's Summit Saturday, March 4.
The all-day event will be held at Valdosta State University University Center, organizers said in a statement.
The event has several programs. They include:
"Ignite Your Best Self" with presenter Dr. LaConya McCrae.
"Students in this session will learn that you do not have to be perfect to be happy with who you are," organizers said. "Dr. McCrae has designed a session that will leave the girls feeling confident, believing that they have everything inside of them to be happy and that they are enough exactly as they are."
"Ignite the Power of Dialogue," presenter Timothy Goins.
"Have you ever felt that you couldn't say what you wanted to say in a nice manner and get your point across, or are you shy and have a hard time speaking to your peers?" organizers said. "Mr. Timothy Goins is a theater teacher and has acted on Broadway. He is going to teach you how to get that point across without hurting feelings and verbal and body communication 101 using drama and theater techniques."
"Ignite the Power of Teambuilding & Leadership," with Rosalyn Leech and Mya Curry.
"While some tween/teenagers can get along with their peers or a group, others might struggle to work together in a team," organizers said. "Team-building activities are a great way to teach the art of teamwork and instill leadership skills in them. Ms. Rosalyn and Ms. Mya will have a variety of activities that will have the girls working together while teaching them how leaders can build up or tear down their team."
"Ignite the Power of a Digital Voice, with presenter Sheila Richardson Hall.
"Social media is a powerful tool," organizers said. "It can be used to build a multi-million-dollar business, a catalyst for community organizing and social change, or it can be used as a tool for bullying and lead to poor mental health. In this session, Ms. Hall will focus on using your digital voice for good, whether you want to build your social networking, market an idea or just stay connected with friends and family."
"Ignite the Planets & Stars," with Dr. Martha Leake.
"Take a journey through the stars. Dr. Martha Leake, astronomer, has created a session for the girls to learn more about what's in the sky beyond the stars and the planets."
"Ignite Movement through Dance": The Family Village of Aya.
"Every time we dance, twirl, climb, run, jump or slide, we are exploring physical science. We are bodies in motion and those motions are good for the heart and good for the brain," organizers said. "The movement through dance session will get your heart rate going, and your bones and muscles feeling great. Even if you cannot dance, this session is for you. Each movement will be taught before performing."
"Ignite Think Green!" with presenter Chandra McAllister.
"Throughout the entire day, we will be recycling a variety of different products to help reduce waste in our landfills," organizers said. "In this culminating session, Ms. Chandra will teach the girls the importance of recycling along with some quick and easy things they can build from recycled materials."
"Ignite Building Your Brand," VSU Student Entrepreneurs.
"Have you ever thought about starting your own business but didn't know where to start? Student entrepreneurs will be available to answer questions and give tips on how they started their business and how you can start yours," organizers said.
"Ignite Your Gratitude" with Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake.
"This session will focus on writing thank you notes to all of the businesses and individuals that sponsored the 2023 Sister-to-Sister Middle School Girls Summit," organizers said.
IGNITE: Inspiring Girls with New Ideas to Transform & Empower: AAUW - Valdosta Branch, American Book Company, Chick-Fil-A, The Citizens National Bank of Quitman, Dr. Tad Moseley - Animal Health Center, Hester & Morris Orthodontics, Frat Row Designs, Kiwanis Club of Valdosta, Recycling Services - Valdosta City, Rico's Tacos, Sam's Club, South Georgia Medical Center, Valdosta North Rotary Club, Valdosta State University, The Valdosta Tree Commission, U.S. Armed Forces: Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy, Winn-Dixie, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College – dental hygiene department.
