VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently held its annual Shop with a Firefighter event at Walmart on Norman Drive.
Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said in a statement the purpose of Shop with a Firefighter is to provide “some happiness” to children who have been affected by a fire.
“We aim to provide children with a memorable holiday season, so we select families going through that rough patch and take them shopping for some toys.” Boutwell said.
The program had six families participate. Each child was given a gift card with a set amount to spend in the store, where they made a beeline for the toy section. Firefighters couldn’t help but to catch their contagious fervor.
“The best part of the event is the partnership between the people that graciously donate for the cause, the firefighters that assist in shopping and the children that participate. It is truly a blessing for all involved,” Boutwell said.
The event was made possible through the donations from several local businesses and Walmart.
