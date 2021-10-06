HAHIRA – The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office sponsors a community luncheon noon Friday, Oct. 8, at the Hahira United Methodist Church, 208 N. Church St.
Meals will be given out to community members, faith leaders and police officers.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said people should call by noon Thursday, Oct. 7, to let organizers know they plan to pick up a meal.
He said the event is being sponsored to promote faith in law enforcement.
Local police officers need the assistance of community members, the sheriff said.
"We just all need a good relationship," Paulk said. "We need them to help us. A lot of information comes from the community. We can't police by ourselves. We've got to have their help, their input, their criticism to do good things. ... We need all the interaction we can get from the public. We cannot do the job by ourselves."
Lt. Todd Pitchford of the Hahira Police Department said people will be able to meet with law enforcement and voice their thoughts on what needs changing.
To secure a meal, call LCSO Capt. Janet Culpepper, (229) 671-2914.
