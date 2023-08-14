VALDOSTA — A Chatham County teen drowned during the weekend in Twin Lakes, the Lowndes County sheriff said.
Saturday afternoon, authorities searched Long Pond after a teen did a backflip off a boat, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
A Georgia State Patrol dive team recovered the body between 6:30-7 p.m., he said.
The teen was identified as Ito Edwards, 18, of Garden City, Paulk said. Edwards, employed by a solar panel firm, was living nearby in an Airbnb rental with a friend who owned the boat, the sheriff said.
The body has been scheduled for an autopsy but foul play is not suspected, Paulk said.
