VALDOSTA – Don't call 911, a county official said; call the governor's office.
Following Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place mandate Thursday afternoon, many confused Lowndes County residents have called 911 services to ask what businesses and places can remain open, said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer.
The problem?
The governor's order revoked local government stay-at-home and social distancing mandates and their abilities to make new orders until April 13.
Therefore, only the governor's office can answer those questions, she said. Dukes asked for residents to call the governor's office for any questions about the details of Kemp's order.
Also, 911 is not an information hub and the deluge of calls has clogged the phone lines, she said.
Residents can call (404) 656-1776 to reach Kemp's office in Atlanta.
Business owners can also complete the COVID-19 Business Guidance Request Form if they are unclear whether their business meets the guidelines in Kemp's executive order to be defined as critical infrastructure: https://www.cognitoforms.com/GDECD1/COVID19BusinessGuidanceRequestForm.
This story was updated at 10:40 a.m. April 3.
