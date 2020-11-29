VALDOSTA – As the followup to the more corporate Black Friday, small businesses across the nation took part in Small Business Saturday with Downtown Valdosta joining the tradition.
For Paige Price, owner of Stylish, Southern & Sassy, 2020 marked the first Small Business Saturday for her boutique.
Her business officially opened in June and offers a bit of something for everyone: apparel, including some plus-size items, accessories, home décor, floral wreaths, gifts and small furniture items.
She was drawn to Downtown Valdosta, calling the community “supportive” in a previous Valdosta Daily Times interview, and was already drawing some foot traffic early Saturday with her sales.
“I've been getting everything ready the last couple of weeks,” Price said. “We've also been branching out to our online site and offering in-store pickup or we can run it out to your car for you.”
The boutique is located at 100 N. Ashley St. and can be found online at stylishsouthernandsassy.com.
Long-time downtown business Looking Good Fashions is no stranger to Small Business Saturday, said owner Prem Sadarangani as he and his brother, Sunny, hung signs on their entryway Saturday afternoon.
Their business opened in 1987, and Saturday, Looking Good offered buy-one, get-one free suits for the occasion.
Sadarangani said he loves being downtown.
“It's a nice atmosphere with nice people,” he said. “You get to work your own hours.”
Looking Good Fashions, which spans storefronts from 106-108 N. Ashley St., is a unique clothing store specializing in men's formal wear.
While Sadarangani said this Small Business Saturday had less foot traffic than previous years, he and his brother still stood outside the storefront to greet people who passed and were happy to "share joy and shop small."
