VALDOSTA – A ribbon-cutting ceremony observed the opening of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s new 15,000-square-foot office.
Lisa Cribb, executive director, thanked the many people who made the state-of-the-art facility a reality including SGRC Chairman Joyce Evans, the SGRC Council, city and county officials, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, Commercial Banking Company, Ellis Ricket Architects, Lovell Engineering and Kellerman Construction.
Cribb said the new facility will enable the SGRC to continue its mission to develop, promote and provide services that make the South Georgia region a better place to live and work.
The Southern Georgia Regional Commission is a regional planning and intergovernmental coordination agency which serves 45 municipalities in the 18 counties (Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner, and Ware) of South Georgia, commission members said in a statement.
The SGRC partners with local governments to increase the prosperity and quality of life in the region through programs including Area Agency on Aging, community and economic development, transportation and environmental planning, geographic information systems, information technology, workforce development and small business loans.
