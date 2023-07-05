VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Annual Report recently received a Gold Award for “Web-Based Digital Health – Microsite” in the 2023 Digital Health Awards.
This is the highest recognition level in the national program, which honors the best digital health resources developed for consumers and the healthcare industry, hospital representatives said in a statement.
The awards program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center, a clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields.
Projects were judged by a panel of health technology experts based on content, format, success in reaching the targeted health audience and overall quality.
In its third edition, the online report surpassed previous benchmarks reaching more than 67,000 people and nearly doubling in views.
The report features a recap of the system’s service line growth, employee recognitions, patient testimonials and plans for the fut ure.
SGMC recognized its marketing team of Erika Bennett, director of marketing, and Kara Hope Hanson, marketing and public relations specialist, at the June Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes meeting.
“The annual report continues to be one of our most rewarding projects because we get the opportunity to reflect and highlight the remarkable people doing extraordinary things throughout our health system,” Bennett said.
The Fiscal Year 2022 report was developed in partnership with Ascend Strategy and Design and was recognized among 800 nationwide entries.
To view the award-winning report, visit sgmc.org/report.
