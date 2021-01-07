VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center treated another record-breaking number of virus-related patients Wednesday.
SGMC reported 81 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday.
Lowndes County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 6,237 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,696 antigen positive cases – 22 more cases than the Tuesday report, according to the data.
Lowndes still reports 99 confirmed virus-related deaths and 40 probable deaths, the report stated; the confirmed death number has not changed for more than a week.
SGMC removed the data pertaining to inpatients waiting for results, but has added a new data category, SGMC team members vaccinated. It reports 1,079 team members vaccinated.
The hospital has discharged 1,110 patients with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
