NASHVILLE – South Georgia Medical Center’s Berrien County campus is set to break ground on a new $14.5 million emergency department.
The new two-story emergency room addition will expand the current campus footprint by 26,000 feet, according to a statement from hospital officials.
The project will replace the original three-room emergency department with a new, modern nine-room emergency department.
The state-of-the-art facility will feature larger trauma and specialty care patient rooms, enhanced clinical and support space, monitoring systems and furnishings. Additionally, the expansion includes a new lobby and entrance to other hospital services.
The development comes on the heels of SGMC’s recently revitalized Smith Northview campus in north Lowndes County, also adding emergency services.
The existing Berrien County Hospital was built in 1965. While there have been several technological investments during the years such as advanced X-ray equipment, laboratory instrumentation and a new electronic health records system, Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer, said the community recognizes the need for new modern emergency department facilities to better serve residents of South Georgia.
"Creating access to modern, well-equipped facilities that enable high-quality health care to the people of rural South Georgia is a priority, especially during an emergency when it's needed the most. We are excited about the future of the SGMC Berrien hospital campus and what more our remarkable team of physicians, staff and volunteers can provide to the residents of Berrien County and surrounding communities through these enhanced facilities,” he said.
Dean said this is another way to create unequaled access to SGMC's comprehensive network of specialties and providers.
SGMC’s investment in advanced heart care includes the region's only open-heart surgery program, a structural valve center with transaortic valve replacement and cardiac electrophysiology services.
SGMC also has the South Georgia region’s only certified primary stroke center and advanced neonatal intensive care unit.
In addition to emergency services, SGMC's Berrien Campus provides medical care for inpatient and outpatient services, imaging including 3-D mammography, a 12-bed geriatric psychiatric unit and a substance abuse center.
The official groundbreaking will be announced at a future date.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
