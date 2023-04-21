VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Trauma Department recently provided training for Stop the Bleed and Narcan Administration to approximately 40 law enforcement officers from nine agencies.
The City of Hahira Police Department invited SGMC’s team to provide the classes taught by Emily Brown, SGMC trauma program manager, Jolleen Thies, SGMC trauma PI coordinator, Capt. Todd Daniel, SGMC EMS training, and Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Stop the Bleed is a nationwide campaign to save lives by stopping uncontrolled bleeding in emergency situations.
“Similar to the use of CPR or automatic defibrillators, improving public awareness about how to stop severe bleeding can be the difference between life and death for an injured person,” hospital representatives said.
Class attendees were instructed in the appropriate use and application of combat tourniquets and wound packing to stop severe bleeding for trauma victims with life-threatening injuries.
In addition, officers were trained on Naloxone nasal spray, commonly known as Narcan, which is a lifesaving medication used to treat overdoses from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications. It quickly blocks the effects of the drug and restores normal breathing within a matter of minutes.
Instructors demonstrated the correct usage of Narcan on the scene of a suspected overdose.
“SGMC and our Trauma Department are so grateful for the continued partnerships with our local first responder agencies,” Brown said. “The valuable trauma education they gained will save countless lives throughout our region and keep our communities safe.”
Agencies or organizations interested in hosting Stop the Bleed may contact Brown at (229) 333-4595 or emily.brown@sgmc.org to schedule a class free of charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.