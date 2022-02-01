VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported two virus-related deaths Tuesday, while the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 111 – the highest number reported during the omicron surge.
The hospital has reported 485 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the report released Tuesday. That’s two more than what was reported Monday and 10 more virus-related deaths than the number reported less than a week ago.
SGMC had reported just under 100 patients late last week but reported 111 virus patients hospitalized Tuesday. The number was 108 hospitalized Monday.
SGMC had reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas rising to triple digits within a few weeks. SGMC reported a high of 109 patients hospitalized last week as part of the omicron variant surge.
SGMC reported 113 virus patients hospitalized Aug. 22, 2021 during the delta variant surge – the highest number of virus patients reported hospitalized at one time since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 65 years old and 65 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 64% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 67% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has discharged 2,727 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered 51,386 vaccinations.
Lowndes County has reported about 14,416 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of about 130 since late last week – and has remained steady at 239 related deaths reported since late last week. About 15,100 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported about 1,842,500 cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of about 18,000 cases since late last week statewide, with 27,595 virus-related deaths – an increase of about 100 deaths since late last week.
