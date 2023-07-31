VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced that eight members of its emergency department, nursing and trauma staff recently completed the LifeLink of Georgia Donor Resource Training Program.
The comprehensive training initiative “aims to equip health care staff with in-depth knowledge and skills in organ and tissue donation, further strengthening SGMC’s commitment to saving lives through the gift of donation,” hospital representatives said in a statement.
LifeLink of Georgia is a federally designated, independent, nonprofit organ and tissue recovery organization dedicated to serving patients in need of transplant therapy and their families, hospital representatives added.
“SGMC participants gained a deeper understanding of the critical role they play in the donation process and learned how to collaborate effectively with donor families,” hospital representatives said. “In their new donor resource roles, they are able to represent an in-depth knowledge base for nurse colleagues, ensure referral protocols are consistent with state and federal regulatory standards, identify and initiate timely referrals, assist with measures to address missed or late referrals, facilitate communication and supportive huddle during donor cases, implement the use of process improvement tools, and understand hospital’s compliance performance through data.”
SGMC’s donor resource individuals include Chelsey Weeks, Jamie Riley and Tina Miller from the emergency department, Marquez Roney from nursing, and Emily Brown, Jolleen Thies, Courtney Eason and Jesi Clanton from the trauma program.
Randy Smith, chief nursing officer, expressed his appreciation for the commitment shown by these team members.
“By completing this training, we have equipped our remarkable staff with the tools to further impact and save lives through organ and tissue donation,” he said. “We are proud of our team’s dedication to continuous learning to offer the best possible patient care.”
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
