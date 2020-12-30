VALDOSTA – The number of COVID-19 patients at South Georgia Medical Center continues to rise, rivaling when the hospital saw its highest numbers during the summer.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, recalls when numbers went as high as 77 positive in-patients several months ago.
Wednesday, Dec. 30, there were 71 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital, according to SGMC's daily updates.
"There's no question this is getting to our highest numbers," Dawson said.
Currently, there are 72 designated, staffed beds for these patients.
A “staffed” bed, he clarified, is one with staff members assigned to it. Staff continues to make room as needed with stations ready to be flipped and staff ready to accommodate more patients.
Dawson said this is why he always tells people, when asked how many COVID-19 beds they have, that they "have enough."
Fourteen of the hospital's ventilators are in use, Dawson said, with SGMC having the ventilator capacity for 50 patients.
The rising numbers drive home Dawson's belief the community should get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available.
Originally, COVID-19 vaccinations were only available to staffers who work directly with positive patients but SGMC has opened vaccinations to all hospital staff. More than 900 employees have opted to receive the vaccine.
As Dawson waits on further instruction from the Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control about additional vaccinations, hospital employees are prepping to administer more vaccinations. One plan is to turn the drive-through screening station into a vaccination station.
“We are just trying to stay a step or two ahead,” Dawson said.
Times may not be the brightest, but Dawson added he's been thankful for the collaboration between SGMC, Lowndes Emergency Management Agency, South Health District and all other hospitals.
"This is what I went into health care for," Dawson said.
