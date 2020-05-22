VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center's COVID-19 screening test ended Thursday.
The screening tent was held outside the SGMC emergency department and was used as a way to quickly determine which patients had arrived for coronavirus-related illnesses or not.
The decision was made due to decreasing numbers of positive COVID-19 tests, said Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer. He described the move as "sidelining" the tent and it can be reinstituted quickly if necessary.
The SGMC Smith Northview drive-thru screening station remains open.
Residents can still receive free COVID-19 testing by the South Health District at the Lowndes Civic Center, 2108 E Hill Ave. The drive-through testing location is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Call (229) 333-5257 to schedule an appointment.
This story was updated at 3:10 p.m. May 23 to reflect the SGMC screening tent outside the emergency department, not the Smith Northview location, had closed.
