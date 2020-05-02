VALDOSTA — It seems like nothing can outrun COVID-19.
The coronavirus has caused a massive global economic downturn. Nationally, the American economy shrank 4.8%, the largest decrease since the 2008 financial crisis, and nearly 30 million people have filed for unemployment insurance in the last six weeks.
Hospitals, much like any business, are facing their own financial problems.
At South Georgia Medical Center, revenues are down 30-40%. The Valdosta Daily Times spoke to Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer, about the hospital's finances and how it is dealing with the sizable loss in revenue.
The major reason why revenue is down? A massive drop-off in elective surgeries, Dean said.
On March 23, Gov. Brian Kemp recommended health care providers suspend elective surgeries around the state to redirect and preserve health care sources for COVID-19 patients.
SGMC was no exception so it decreased elective surgeries to prepare for a possible influx of COVID-19 patients. That move resulted in the postponement of nearly 800 surgeries, and with it, a postponement of dollars.
Almost two weeks ago, Kemp encouraged elective surgeries to restart April 20 feeling comfortable with the trend COVID-19 case numbers at the time and noting health care organizations needed the vital revenue that elective surgeries provide.
The hospital resumed elective surgeries last week, but the month-long hiatus put a hit in SGMC finances.
In response, SGMC has been utilizing what Dean calls a "flex system."
SGMC had operated under the system before the pandemic. Under it, employee hours are increased or "flexed up" in response to larger patient volumes and hours are decreased or "flexed down" in response to lower patient volumes.
"It’s a natural part of the hospital to flex," Dean said. "So, what we decided to do when this revenue went out was to just continue to flex and flex hard. And what that means is is that we don’t need as many worked man hours because we’re not seeing as many patients."
With the recent dramatic decrease in elective surgeries, employees in those departments have had their work flexed down and areas such as the COVID-19 unit have been flexed up. Dean said he has given leeway to managers to flex their department as they see fit, whether cutting hours or days.
To show solidarity with his staff, Dean and the rest of his executive board took a pay cut two weeks ago.
"I volunteered to take 20% of my salary and the rest of my executive team volunteered to do the same thing,” he said.
The decision to reduce the CEO and executive board's salary 20% was to represent a cut in one day's pay in a week.
“If I’m asking others to flex and take their paid time off, I wanted to set the example,” Dean said.
Just because hours or days for some staff have been cut does not mean layoffs have happened.
“The fact of the matter is we are flexing down,” Dean said. “We are cutting hours in that flex mode, but we have not laid off (employees) and we’re trying to avoid any type of drastic cuts like that in hopes we can get our revenues back up.”
For now, doctors will continue to deliver babies and nurses will continue to provide care for patients without worrying about losing their jobs.
“I’m not laying off any clinical nurses," he said. "I need all of them I can get to take care of the patients I have.”
But it is not that simple. Dean said if revenues continue to decline, then all options would be on the table, including staff layoffs.
There is also a secondary effect from the pause of elective surgeries. In what Dean described as a "danger," SGMC has seen a decrease in patients coming in elective surgeries but also emergency needs.
“Our concern is that there are patients not coming to the hospital that need to. Not just for electives (surgeries) but for emergency services," he said. "We’re seeing some patients that should have come in days earlier that may have a serious condition that may have further complicated their situation.”
For the health of patients and the hospital itself, he said he hopes surgeries will increase quickly so SGMC can continue helping patients around South Georgia and North Florida.
“The truth of the matter is having more surgeries is better for this whole economic situation we’re dealing with, and we hope that COVID will leave us alone so we can get back to where we were," Dean said.
