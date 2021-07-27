VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported a COVID-19-related death Tuesday and an increase of virus-related hospitalizations.
SGMC has reported 297 virus deaths since the start of the pandemic – up one from the 296 deaths reported by the hospital Monday.
Twenty-nine people were hospitalized because of the virus, according to SGMC Tuesday.
The hospital has released 1,660 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has administered 35,898 vaccinations.
Lowndes County has reported 149 COVID-19-related deaths, no change from the previous day, according to the GDPH.
The county's positive case count rose to 8,063, an increase of 12 from the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 5,394 antigen positive cases – an increase of nearly 50 from the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC has started issuing COVID-19 reports again on a daily basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.