VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported two COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, according to their respective daily reports.
SGMC has reported 244 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County is reporting 110 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 6,765 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, 18 more from Saturday, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes had 3,580 antigen positive cases, 295 hospitalizations and 47 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC had 50 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Sunday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,274 patients who’ve tested positive for the virus.
The hospital announced Jan. 20 it is expanding its vaccination efforts to Berrien and Lanier counties, starting Jan. 25.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
