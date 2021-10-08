VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported three COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to fall.
SGMC has reported 437 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The county has reported 206 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The hospital reported 23 patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Friday. That's the lowest number of virus patients hospitalized since July 24. The number of COVID-19 patients has fallen by nearly 100 patients since the high of 113 on Aug. 22.
Lowndes County reported more than 10,806 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been 10,118 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 86 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 55 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 51 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Oct. 1-7.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 83% of the 23 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. Eighty-five percent of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer, said in a previous statement.
SGMC has released 2,274 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 42,972 vaccinations administered.
