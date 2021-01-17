VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported three COVID-19-related deaths Sunday.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 70 virus-related patients Sunday. The hospital reports 1,210 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital reports 2,335 SGMC "team members" have been vaccinated.
Lowndes County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 105 confirmed virus-related deaths – with no new Lowndes cases reported Sunday – and 41 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has reported 6,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,289 antigen positive cases – 10 more cases than the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
