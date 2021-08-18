VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported six more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday while the number of hospitalized virus patients remained at more than 100.
Lowndes County reported a virus-related death Wednesday, raising the number to 152 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
South Georgia health officials report that Lowndes County has had nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed and reported in the past two weeks.
The hospital has reported 321 virus patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic – six more than the number reported the previous day.
The hospital reported 103 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday – the same number reported hospitalized the previous day.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that from Aug. 7-13, Lowndes County reported 1,061 new COVID-19 laboratory positives, according to a statement from the South Health District. In the week prior, July 31-Aug. 6, 886 new positives were reported.
In the last two weeks, Lowndes County has seen 1,947 new cases, health officials said Wednesday.
South Health District serves 10 counties across South Georgia: Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner. All 10 of these counties are considered “counties with high transmission,” according to the Department of Public Health.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“Vaccination remains our best tool to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and the new delta variant,” said Dr. William R. Grow, M.D., FACP, district health director. “The new cases we are seeing are effecting people of all ages. Younger adults and even children are getting seriously ill during this new surge. We must all work together and get vaccinated to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”
While vaccination is not a 100% guarantee that an individual will not contract COVID-19, vaccination does drastically decrease the likelihood of getting COVID-19, health officials said. It also dramatically decreases the chances of becoming seriously ill, being hospitalized, or dying if contracting COVID-19.
As of Aug. 17, 4,311,249 individuals in Georgia were fully vaccinated. As of that same date and since Jan. 1, 18,697 (0.4%) have tested positive after being fully vaccinated, according to the GDPH. An even smaller percentage have been hospitalized (824 or 0.02%) and 134 (0.003%) have died.
In Lowndes County, 28% of residents (39,024 people) have been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 18. People are considered fully vaccinated: Two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 57 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Other data provided by the hospital includes that 93% of the 103 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
On Friday Aug. 13, SGMC reported administering more than 600 tests at its drive-thru testing site located in the parking lot of the Surgery Center Building.
"Of the people tested within the last two weeks, 1 year olds have yielded the highest percentage of testing positive for the coronavirus followed by adults aged 33," according to a statement released early this week by the hospital.
The average age of COVID-19 positive inpatients is 57 years old; however, ages of current inpatients positive range from 4 months to 95 years, according to the statement.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.
Lowndes County passed 9,100 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 103 new cases Wednesday, reporting 9,179 virus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County's virus deaths stands at 152 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 7,500 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 7,510 Wednesday – an increase of 384 antigen cases since the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC has released 1,853 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported more than 37,000 vaccinations, showing 37,761vaccines administered.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
