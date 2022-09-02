VALDOSTA — The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped into the teens during the past week but South Georgia Medical Center has reported six virus-related deaths in the past several days.
SGMC has reported 549 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to a report released late this past week. That’s up six deaths since Aug. 22 when the hospital reported a total of 543 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.
However, South Georgia Medical Center reports the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has fallen, reporting 18 hospitalized virus patients late this week. The hospital reported 27 COVID-19 patients on Aug. 27 and 21 on Aug. 22. The hospital reported 41 hospitalized patients Aug. 15. Forty-one is the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported by SGMC since the latest surge started in June; it was the highest number reported since late February.
About 3,550 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the facility during the last two and a half years. About 50 virus-related patients have been released since early last week.
Lowndes County has reported 17,376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began – an increase of about 300 cases since Aug. 22 – along with 293 confirmed deaths – up four since Aug. 22, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Statewide, Georgia had seen more than 2,213,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic’s start, with more than 32,998 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to the state health department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.