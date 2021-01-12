VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reached a record-breaking 90 COVID-19 patients Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Lowndes County reported a virus-related death and 36 new COVID-19 cases.
Lowndes reports 103 confirmed virus-related deaths and 41 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes also reports 6,458 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,970 antigen positive cases – 80 more cases than the Monday report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
SGMC reported 90 virus-related patients in the hospital Tuesday, surpassing the recording-breaking 83 patients reported Monday.
The hospital reports 1,162 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 219 deaths, one more from Monday. SGMC patients are not all Lowndes County residents.
The hospital reports 1,369 SGMC "team members" have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
