VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported four COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
SGMC has reported 224 deaths, four more than Wednesday, since the pandemic began. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital reported 79 virus-related patients Thursday – eight less than Wednesday.
Lowndes County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes still reports 103 confirmed virus-related deaths and 41 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 6,518 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,133 antigen positive cases – 94 more cases than the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The hospital reports 1,184 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital reports 1,746 SGMC "team members" have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
