VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reports a virus-related death and Lowndes County reports 11 COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the SGMC and Georgia Department of Public Health daily status reports respectively.
The DPH reports Lowndes County with 4,604 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
The daily status report shows the Lowndes County death toll at 90 since the pandemic began.
Lowndes reports 223 people hospitalized since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 21 COVID-19 patients Friday, according to the hospital’s daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 771 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic – and no patients were awaiting testing results, according to the SGMC report Nov. 6.
SGMC reports 158 patient deaths from the virus, one more from Thursday, since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital’s daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.