VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported a death Wednesday – raising the death toll to 14 virus-related deaths since Friday at the hospital.
SGMC has reported 238 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Lowndes County recorded 6,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 107 virus-related deaths, according to data.
The county saw an increase of 36 new cases since Tuesday.
Lowndes had 3,409 antigen positive cases, 288 hospitalizations and 45 probable deaths, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center had 65 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients Wednesday, subtracting three from Tuesday, according to its daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,237 patients who’ve tested positive for the virus, data stated.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.